Garde Capital Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Garde Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 26,905,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,905,000 after acquiring an additional 944,836 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,065,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,069,000 after purchasing an additional 98,788 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,914,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,522,000 after purchasing an additional 350,637 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,915,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,645,000 after purchasing an additional 219,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 38.3% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,863,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,800 shares in the last quarter.

VEU traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.97. The stock had a trading volume of 79,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,612,364. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.17. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $44.06 and a one year high of $52.35.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.3273 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 3%.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

