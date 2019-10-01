Gas Price Reaches $1.23 (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. One Gas token can now be bought for approximately $1.23 or 0.00014642 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, Huobi, Poloniex and Coinnest. Over the last week, Gas has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. Gas has a market cap of $12.41 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012015 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00191206 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.34 or 0.01019355 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000712 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00022410 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00091119 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Gas Profile

Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gas is neo.org.

Buying and Selling Gas

Gas can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Poloniex, Gate.io, Kucoin, Bitinka, Bitbns, DragonEX, Coinnest, OKEx, Switcheo Network, Huobi, Koinex and Cobinhood. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

