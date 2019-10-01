General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lessened its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,997 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,773,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,786,000 after buying an additional 277,126 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 9,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 8,036 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter worth $283,000. 68.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Mills alerts:

GIS stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.61. The stock had a trading volume of 774,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,662,508. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.54. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.42 and a 1-year high of $56.40. The stock has a market cap of $33.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.62.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. General Mills had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Edward Jones raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on General Mills from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on General Mills from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.64.

In other General Mills news, insider Kofi A. Bruce sold 15,582 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total value of $846,570.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,928,008.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

See Also: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.