Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Price Target Cut to $26.00

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GEL. Raymond James cut shares of Genesis Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genesis Energy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Genesis Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Genesis Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Genesis Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.60.

Get Genesis Energy alerts:

Shares of GEL stock opened at $21.47 on Friday. Genesis Energy has a 52-week low of $17.55 and a 52-week high of $25.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -268.38 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.11.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Genesis Energy had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $634.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Genesis Energy will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Ryan S. Sims bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.94 per share, for a total transaction of $59,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,322. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward T. Flynn bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.12 per share, for a total transaction of $100,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 48,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,189.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 13,000 shares of company stock worth $260,270. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Genesis Energy by 3.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Genesis Energy by 7.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 275,133 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,025,000 after purchasing an additional 18,463 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Genesis Energy by 138.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,488,421 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,596,000 after purchasing an additional 864,406 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Genesis Energy by 4.1% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 140,320 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares during the period. Finally, Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Genesis Energy by 54.4% in the second quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 180,408 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 63,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.