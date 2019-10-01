Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group set a $84.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup set a $78.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho set a $88.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.24.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $63.38 on Friday. Gilead Sciences has a 12-month low of $60.32 and a 12-month high of $79.61. The stock has a market cap of $79.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.14. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 37.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $39,124.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,750,191.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $468,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,277.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,716 shares of company stock valued at $821,299. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 17.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.2% in the first quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 31,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,213,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $338,947,000 after purchasing an additional 167,292 shares during the period. Goodman Financial Corp lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.7% in the first quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 88,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 9.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC now owns 13,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. 79.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

