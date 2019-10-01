GINcoin (GIN) Price Tops $0.0130 on Top Exchanges

GINcoin (CURRENCY:GIN) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 1st. One GINcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0130 or 0.00000156 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. GINcoin has a market cap of $93,403.00 and approximately $5,203.00 worth of GINcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GINcoin has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GINcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8,354.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.16 or 0.02133963 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $225.87 or 0.02705453 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.42 or 0.00675803 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00012453 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.83 or 0.00668739 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00055862 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.62 or 0.00462570 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012013 BTC.

GINcoin Profile

GINcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It launched on February 22nd, 2018. GINcoin’s total supply is 7,177,941 coins and its circulating supply is 7,177,931 coins. GINcoin’s official Twitter account is @gincoin_crypto. GINcoin’s official website is gincoin.io.

GINcoin Coin Trading

GINcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GINcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GINcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GINcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GINcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GINcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.