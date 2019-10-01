Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lowered its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 35.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 643 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its stake in Alphabet by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 34,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,853,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 3,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,450.00 target price (up from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,378.93.

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $11.41 on Tuesday, hitting $1,207.59. The company had a trading volume of 391,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,329. The company has a market capitalization of $849.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,201.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,171.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.96. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $970.11 and a 12-month high of $1,289.27.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. The company had revenue of $38.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.21 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $11.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 51.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,200.74, for a total value of $66,040.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,887.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David C. Drummond sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,179.44, for a total transaction of $1,887,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,463,850.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,711 shares of company stock valued at $4,453,592. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

