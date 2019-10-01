Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Makes New $33,000 Investment in BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm (NYSE:MFL)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm (NYSE:MFL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,447 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MFL. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 764,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,164,000 after purchasing an additional 34,160 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 578,658 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,690,000 after purchasing an additional 141,355 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 194,153 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 10,493 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 177,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 23,602 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 136,522 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 23,015 shares during the period. 17.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MFL traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.50. The company had a trading volume of 14,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,025. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.19. BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm has a one year low of $11.78 and a one year high of $13.72.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.0455 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 4%.

BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund operates as closed end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and to provide shareholders with the opportunity to own shares the value of which is exempt from Florida intangible personal property tax.

