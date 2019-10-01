Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Sells 3,424 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. trimmed its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,424 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.3% of Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Guidant Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 63.9% in the second quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth $34,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 55.3% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 154.0% in the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth $52,000. 65.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $4,218,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,218,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.97, for a total transaction of $1,874,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,750 shares of company stock valued at $10,648,200. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Independent Research set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Chevron and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.22.

NYSE:CVX traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $118.42. 219,840 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,793,303. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.01. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $100.22 and a twelve month high of $127.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.64 and a 200 day moving average of $121.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $38.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.14 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 57.70%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

