Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.94

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.94 and traded as low as $3.70. Golden Star Resources shares last traded at $3.83, with a volume of 45,000 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GSC. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Golden Star Resources from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Beacon Securities cut shares of Golden Star Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Desjardins cut shares of Golden Star Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th.

Get Golden Star Resources alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$4.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 316.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.83 million and a P/E ratio of -16.39.

Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$82.82 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Golden Star Resources Ltd. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golden Star Resources Company Profile (TSE:GSC)

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

Featured Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Star Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Star Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.