Golem Hits Market Capitalization of $45.56 Million (GNT)

Golem (CURRENCY:GNT) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. Golem has a total market capitalization of $45.56 million and $2.82 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Golem token can currently be purchased for $0.0465 or 0.00000555 BTC on major exchanges including Bithumb, Coinbe, Cryptopia and BitMart. During the last seven days, Golem has traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003030 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011992 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00190700 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.05 or 0.01015254 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000712 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000169 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00021760 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00091156 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Golem

Golem’s genesis date was November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,450,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Golem’s official website is golem.network. Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net.

Golem Token Trading

Golem can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, Bithumb, Ethfinex, BitMart, Vebitcoin, OOOBTC, Braziliex, Bittrex, Livecoin, Bitbns, Tidex, Tux Exchange, BitBay, Mercatox, GOPAX, Gate.io, BigONE, OKEx, ABCC, DragonEX, Upbit, Cryptopia, WazirX, Iquant, Coinbe, Zebpay, Huobi, HitBTC, Liqui, CoinExchange, Binance, Cobinhood, YoBit and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Golem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

