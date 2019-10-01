Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,000,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214,406 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $336,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 7.2% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 66,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 5.3% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 40,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 313.8% during the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 66,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 50,203 shares in the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 68.1% during the first quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 152,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 61,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,372.6% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 146,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 136,110 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GT. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Friday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.74 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Friday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $14.00 price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.52.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,791,231. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.38. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co has a 12 month low of $10.74 and a 12 month high of $23.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.76.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.



The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

