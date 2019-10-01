Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ:GRBK) CAO Summer Loveland Sells 5,300 Shares

Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ:GRBK) CAO Summer Loveland sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $56,339.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,371.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Green Brick Partners stock remained flat at $$10.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 161,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,413. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day moving average is $9.28. The firm has a market cap of $528.26 million, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 8.93, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Green Brick Partners Inc has a 1 year low of $6.65 and a 1 year high of $10.99.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $183.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners Inc will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRBK. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,690,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,545,000 after purchasing an additional 167,526 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,600,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,302,000 after purchasing an additional 129,445 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $778,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $444,000. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research raised Green Brick Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. BidaskClub raised Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. TheStreet downgraded Green Brick Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.14.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in Builder Operations and Land Development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.