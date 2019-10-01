Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $24.19

Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.19 and last traded at $24.66, with a volume of 931903 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.25.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GDOT shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Green Dot from $100.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Green Dot to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.69.

The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $278.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.93 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Green Dot Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Green Dot news, CRO Brett Narlinger sold 5,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $158,648.64. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 71,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,391.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in Green Dot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 38.1% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

