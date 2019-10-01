Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN) Director Purchases $109,500.00 in Stock

Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN) Director Richard Taney bought 30,000 shares of Greenlane stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.65 per share, with a total value of $109,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GNLN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.41. The stock had a trading volume of 6,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,707. Greenlane Holdings has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $29.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Get Greenlane alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Greenlane in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,775,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlane during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,042,000. Cowen Inc. bought a new stake in Greenlane in the second quarter valued at about $3,228,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Greenlane in the second quarter valued at about $2,726,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Greenlane in the second quarter worth about $2,468,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.68% of the company’s stock.

Greenlane Company Profile

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

See Also: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.