Griffin Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,068 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,068 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 102.0% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 46,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 23,373 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 7.7% in the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 5,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,454,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,182,000 after purchasing an additional 81,060 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 1,441.2% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 32,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 34,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group in the second quarter worth approximately $559,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.77. 4,668,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,760,157. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.05 and a 200 day moving average of $50.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $75.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.38. Altria Group Inc has a 12-month low of $39.30 and a 12-month high of $66.04.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 51.53% and a net margin of 25.04%. Altria Group’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 1.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MO. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $68.00 target price on Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TheStreet lowered Altria Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine lowered Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.53.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

