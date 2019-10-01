Griffin Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WRB. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 61.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,067,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,257,109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,221,477 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 53.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,922,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $983,872,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180,855 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 36.3% during the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 10,897,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $718,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899,769 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 51.4% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,106,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $468,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,693 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 112.2% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,754,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,584,000 after purchasing an additional 927,934 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WRB shares. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.71 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.20.

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $72.13. The company had a trading volume of 9,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,282. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.69. W. R. Berkley Corp has a twelve month low of $45.91 and a twelve month high of $73.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.73 and a 200-day moving average of $67.97.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.48%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

