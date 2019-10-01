Griffin Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,700 Shares of Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) by 24.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes A GE were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BHGE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,244,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,366,000 after purchasing an additional 7,154,384 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 28,940.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,283,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,869,000 after buying an additional 3,272,039 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,739,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,427,000 after buying an additional 2,301,773 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,319,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,639,000 after buying an additional 778,490 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,496,000. 48.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baker Hughes A GE stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.88. 161,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,233,038. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.12. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a 52 week low of $20.09 and a 52 week high of $34.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Baker Hughes A GE (NYSE:BHGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Baker Hughes A GE had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Baker Hughes A GE’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes A GE Co will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.61 per share, with a total value of $309,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 113,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,336,514.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Uwem Ukpong sold 16,686 shares of Baker Hughes A GE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total transaction of $394,123.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,401.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes A GE from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Baker Hughes A GE from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $32.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes A GE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Baker Hughes A GE from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Baker Hughes A GE in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

