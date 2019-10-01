Griffin Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $167,000. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,091,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 26,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

IBB traded up $0.31 on Monday, reaching $99.61. 133,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,040,258. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.23. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.01 and a fifty-two week high of $122.97.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.0715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 0.1%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

