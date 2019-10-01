Griffin Asset Management Inc. Has $1.81 Million Stock Position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in American Tower by 16,153.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,848,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $786,813,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824,762 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,818,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,496,615,000 after buying an additional 2,673,794 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,549,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,450,332,000 after buying an additional 1,213,664 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,697,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $728,653,000 after buying an additional 816,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,445,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,512,000 after buying an additional 607,026 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total transaction of $1,003,413.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,608,671.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.59, for a total value of $443,666.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,936 shares in the company, valued at $856,434.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,697 shares of company stock worth $14,980,814. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of American Tower stock traded up $1.97 on Monday, hitting $220.95. 45,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,985,163. American Tower Corp has a one year low of $140.40 and a one year high of $242.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $225.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.69. The company has a market capitalization of $98.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.47.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.91). American Tower had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 47.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Tower from $201.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. UBS Group lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $195.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on American Tower from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on American Tower from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on American Tower to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.87.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

