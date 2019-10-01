Griffin Asset Management Inc. Has $757,000 Holdings in Pulse Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PLSE)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PLSE) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. owned 0.28% of Pulse Biosciences worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 1,082.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Pulse Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pulse Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,074,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 463,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 22,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 734,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,695,000 after purchasing an additional 108,059 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PLSE shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Pulse Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

Shares of PLSE stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 609 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,650. Pulse Biosciences Inc has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $19.77. The company has a market cap of $324.64 million, a P/E ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 12.92 and a current ratio of 12.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.77.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pulse Biosciences Inc will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage medical therapy company. It engages in the research and development, and commercialization of CellFX system that provides a precise and non-thermal cellular treatment technology delivering nanosecond duration energy pulses that impact cells in treated tissue while sparing surrounding non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications.

