Griffin Asset Management Inc. Makes New $147,000 Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 400 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.5% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,961 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.6% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 180,421 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $66,272,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. KCL Capital L.P. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 85.7% during the second quarter. KCL Capital L.P. now owns 65,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $23,876,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter valued at $24,126,000. Finally, Strategy Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 3.4% during the second quarter. Strategy Capital LLC now owns 90,218 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,139,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $1.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $266.12. The company had a trading volume of 285,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,470,366. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $338.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.23 and a 12 month high of $386.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 6.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 55,342 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.54, for a total transaction of $17,130,562.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,130,562.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradford L. Smith bought 6,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $308.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,004,876.51. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,483.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,983 shares of company stock worth $44,378,164 in the last three months. 3.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on Netflix from $515.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Netflix from $420.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Netflix from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Nomura dropped their price objective on Netflix from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $440.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.35.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

