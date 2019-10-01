Griffin Asset Management Inc. Sells 13,512 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,231 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,512 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 58.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 32,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.2% during the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 11,519 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 1.8% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,824 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 4.0% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,990 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.12% of the company’s stock.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline acquired 177,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,999,965.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on GSK shares. Societe Generale raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.79.

Shares of GSK stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.92. 2,552,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,136,583. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a fifty-two week low of $36.41 and a fifty-two week high of $42.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.66. The company has a market cap of $107.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 175.45%. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.55 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

