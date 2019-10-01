Griffin Asset Management Inc. Takes $506,000 Position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 31,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SKT. Marathon Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the second quarter valued at $37,902,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 822.7% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,639,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461,848 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 12,159.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,189,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,456 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the first quarter valued at about $9,752,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 44.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,473,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,891,000 after acquiring an additional 453,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SKT. Citigroup set a $16.00 target price on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

In related news, CEO Steven B. Tanger purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.48 per share, with a total value of $144,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,188,888 shares in the company, valued at $17,215,098.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Reddin purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.62 per share, with a total value of $102,340.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 42,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,238.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SKT stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.50. The company had a trading volume of 634,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,793,629. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.25. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.61 and a 1-year high of $24.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 40 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.4 million square feet leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

