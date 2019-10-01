Griffin Asset Management Inc. Takes $95,000 Position in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Guinness Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in J M Smucker by 52.7% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in J M Smucker by 0.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 22,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in J M Smucker by 52.4% in the second quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in J M Smucker by 5.3% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in J M Smucker by 4.7% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 77.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on SJM shares. TheStreet downgraded J M Smucker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $107.00 target price (down previously from $114.00) on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. ValuEngine downgraded J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on J M Smucker from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on J M Smucker from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.70.

In related news, SVP Geoff E. Tanner purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $103.42 per share, with a total value of $103,420.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 14,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,454,395.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin G. Jackson sold 487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.70, for a total value of $52,936.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,187 shares of company stock worth $472,275. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SJM traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $108.79. 23,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729,843. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.29. J M Smucker Co has a 52 week low of $91.32 and a 52 week high of $128.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.43.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.17). J M Smucker had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that J M Smucker Co will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from J M Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.46%.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

