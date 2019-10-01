Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) Trading Down 5.9%

Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) shares traded down 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.60 and last traded at $2.55, 70,984 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,403,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.71.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Gulfport Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. BidaskClub raised Gulfport Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Williams Capital cut Gulfport Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Gulfport Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $472.66 million, a PE ratio of 1.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day moving average of $5.07.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.43 million. Gulfport Energy had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 33.82%. Gulfport Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 81.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gulfport Energy Co. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Quentin R. Hicks purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.38 per share, for a total transaction of $35,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Wood bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.44 per share, with a total value of $97,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,005,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,453,295.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 26.4% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 160,009 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 33,377 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 102.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 123,157 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 62,298 shares during the period. University of Notre Dame DU Lac lifted its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 12.7% during the second quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac now owns 1,203,252 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,908,000 after buying an additional 135,735 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 39.1% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 382,834 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 107,527 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 147.0% during the second quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 300,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 178,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

