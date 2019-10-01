Hahn Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

Hahn Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,422 shares during the quarter. Mid-America Apartment Communities accounts for 4.3% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $32,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 357,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,069,000 after buying an additional 53,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 147.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 11,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 6,648 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MAA. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $114.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.54.

In other news, Director David P. Stockert sold 2,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total transaction of $247,359.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,883,601.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $130.37. 28,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,201. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.16. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 1-year low of $91.21 and a 1-year high of $130.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.58%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

