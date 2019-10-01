Hahn Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Hahn Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 23,775 shares during the quarter. Albemarle makes up approximately 1.9% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Hahn Capital Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Albemarle worth $14,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALB. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 361 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 433 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle stock traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $69.61. 73,989 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,289,035. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.29. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $58.63 and a 12-month high of $108.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.14. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $885.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.3675 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.82%.

ALB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura increased their price target on Albemarle from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank set a $75.00 price target on Albemarle and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Albemarle to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Albemarle in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.58.

In other Albemarle news, CEO Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $2,520,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,383,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Norris purchased 3,090 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.66 per share, for a total transaction of $199,799.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164 shares in the company, valued at $10,604.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

