Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HLNE. Oppenheimer started coverage on Hamilton Lane in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Hamilton Lane from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC started coverage on Hamilton Lane in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Hamilton Lane from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Hamilton Lane stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,590. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.17 and its 200 day moving average is $53.51. Hamilton Lane has a 1-year low of $31.81 and a 1-year high of $64.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.21 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 61.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Hartley R. Rogers sold 78,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $4,708,144.56. 43.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 7.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 697,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,818,000 after buying an additional 47,328 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 1.5% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 16,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 12.7% in the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 146,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,363,000 after purchasing an additional 16,540 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Hamilton Lane in the second quarter valued at about $690,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hamilton Lane in the second quarter valued at about $4,705,000. 46.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.