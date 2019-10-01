Hancock Whitney Corp Has $18.72 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,477 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 0.6% of Hancock Whitney Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 205,910.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,393,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $339,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391,353 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2,010.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,214,432 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,397,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,515 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,752,079 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,145,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,824 shares in the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4,018.6% during the 2nd quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 958,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,202,000 after purchasing an additional 935,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,028,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,114,175,000 after purchasing an additional 355,900 shares in the last quarter. 33.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL traded down $14.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,207.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,975. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,202.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,174.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $977.66 and a 12 month high of $1,296.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $839.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $31.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.90 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 51.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,450.00 price objective (up previously from $1,325.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,189.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,375.78.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

