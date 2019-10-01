Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) Stock Holdings Cut by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its stake in Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,060,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,923 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney makes up approximately 1.4% of Hancock Whitney Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $42,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hancock Whitney by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,621,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,371,000 after acquiring an additional 49,337 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its position in Hancock Whitney by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,650,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,183,000 after acquiring an additional 950,909 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Hancock Whitney by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,994,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,889,000 after acquiring an additional 152,915 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Hancock Whitney by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,400,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,101,000 after acquiring an additional 206,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Hancock Whitney by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,325,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,106,000 after acquiring an additional 50,002 shares in the last quarter.

HWC has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America downgraded Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. SunTrust Banks set a $42.00 price objective on Hancock Whitney and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hancock Whitney has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

Shares of Hancock Whitney stock traded down $0.83 on Tuesday, reaching $37.46. 23,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,747. Hancock Whitney Corp has a 1-year low of $32.59 and a 1-year high of $49.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.68.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01. The company had revenue of $299.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

