Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 10,877 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,014 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 10,877 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Paypal were worth $16,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Paypal by 630.2% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Paypal in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in Paypal by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Paypal in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Paypal by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paypal stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.45. 2,145,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,421,534. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $74.66 and a twelve month high of $121.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.97.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,024 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.07, for a total transaction of $214,685.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,605,783.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.87, for a total value of $3,326,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,675,794.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,417 shares of company stock valued at $14,511,700. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Paypal from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Paypal from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Paypal from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Paypal from $124.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $129.00 price objective on Paypal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.17.

Paypal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

