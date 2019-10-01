Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 11,441 Shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its holdings in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 321,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,441 shares during the period. SYSCO accounts for approximately 0.7% of Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $22,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in SYSCO by 0.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 703,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SYSCO by 12.2% in the second quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 28,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of SYSCO by 7.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 531,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,621,000 after buying an additional 34,730 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SYSCO in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Brightworth raised its position in shares of SYSCO by 3.0% in the second quarter. Brightworth now owns 77,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,464,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SYY. Consumer Edge began coverage on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $71.75 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.60.

In other SYSCO news, EVP Paul T. Moskowitz sold 33,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total transaction of $2,648,688.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,879,336.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brian R. Todd sold 14,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $1,161,626.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,391,264.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,509 shares of company stock worth $6,104,093. Insiders own 7.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYY traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.16. 64,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,876,620. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.74. The stock has a market cap of $40.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.47. SYSCO Co. has a one year low of $59.44 and a one year high of $79.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.65 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 76.80%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. SYSCO’s payout ratio is presently 43.94%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

