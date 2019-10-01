Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 12,367 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its position in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,697 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,367 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp owned 0.05% of Veeva Systems worth $12,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,120,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,964,821,000 after acquiring an additional 156,746 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 16.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,770,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,421,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,904 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 5.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,269,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $795,344,000 after acquiring an additional 342,948 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 15.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,704,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $594,557,000 after acquiring an additional 488,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 41.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,958,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,054,000 after acquiring an additional 569,097 shares during the last quarter. 76.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock traded up $2.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.97. 43,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,801,098. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.66 and its 200 day moving average is $150.51. The firm has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.32. Veeva Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $79.26 and a 1 year high of $176.90.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $266.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.35 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 18.10%. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on VEEV. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $153.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $150.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $151.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.33.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.62, for a total transaction of $180,286.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,966 shares in the company, valued at $303,982.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total transaction of $3,516,525.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,608,579.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,839 shares of company stock valued at $10,718,153. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

