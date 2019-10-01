Hapag-Lloyd (ETR:HLAG) Given a €25.20 Price Target at HSBC

Hapag-Lloyd (ETR:HLAG) has been given a €25.20 ($29.30) price target by equities researchers at HSBC in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. HSBC’s target price suggests a potential downside of 58.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €37.00 ($43.02) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Warburg Research set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €34.63 ($40.26).

Get Hapag-Lloyd alerts:

Shares of ETR HLAG traded down €4.80 ($5.58) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €61.20 ($71.16). The stock had a trading volume of 35,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,256. The company has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06. Hapag-Lloyd has a 1-year low of €21.04 ($24.47) and a 1-year high of €71.00 ($82.56). The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €60.77 and a 200 day moving average price of €39.01.

Hapag-Lloyd Company Profile

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the shipping of containers by sea; and provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo comprising pharmaceuticals.

Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Hapag-Lloyd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hapag-Lloyd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.