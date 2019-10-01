Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Trading Down 6.4%

Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT)’s stock price traded down 6.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.13 and last traded at $6.16, 738,717 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 20% from the average session volume of 615,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.58.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HLIT shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price (up from $7.00) on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Harmonic from $6.75 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Harmonic from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Harmonic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.18. The company has a market capitalization of $585.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $84.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.07 million. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 7.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.72%. Harmonic’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Harmonic Inc will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total transaction of $218,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 159,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,438.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HLIT. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Harmonic in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Harmonic in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Harmonic by 562.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,170 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Harmonic by 308,766.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 9,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Harmonic in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 89.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

