Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) Shares Bought by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 46.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,879 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $4,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.7% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 700,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,835,000 after purchasing an additional 32,087 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 17,451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HIG stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.73. The stock had a trading volume of 678,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,558. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 52 week low of $40.54 and a 52 week high of $61.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.64.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.22. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.71%.

In other news, EVP Brion S. Johnson sold 3,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total value of $200,546.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,622.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Martha Gervasi sold 3,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $212,792.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,211.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,142 shares of company stock worth $4,235,058. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HIG. UBS Group upped their price target on Hartford Financial Services Group from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Hartford Financial Services Group to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Buckingham Research upped their price target on Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hartford Financial Services Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.08.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

