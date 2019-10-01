Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Makes New Investment in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,410 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.5% during the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,663 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.0% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,077 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.3% during the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 68,720 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 8.4% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,240 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.9% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,924 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on XRAY shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Friday, July 26th. They set an “in-line” rating on the stock. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Monday, August 5th. BidaskClub upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Wellington Shields upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “gradually accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.57.

Shares of XRAY stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.29. 24,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,760,329. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.93 and its 200-day moving average is $53.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.99. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a 52 week low of $33.93 and a 52 week high of $59.40.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.90%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

