Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Reduces Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) by 71.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,334 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 83.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 863,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,151,000 after purchasing an additional 391,603 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2,827.3% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 7,238 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter valued at about $233,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter valued at about $452,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 462.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 376,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,868,000 after purchasing an additional 309,203 shares during the period. 19.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KDP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $31.00 target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.27.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Mary Beth Denooyer purchased 6,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.78 per share, with a total value of $160,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert S. Singer purchased 3,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.65 per share, for a total transaction of $85,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 68,727 shares of company stock valued at $1,609,501. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KDP stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.09. 19,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,729,467. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.16. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a 12-month low of $22.19 and a 12-month high of $31.06.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 7.15%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 196.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.69%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

