Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Reduces Stock Position in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lowered its stake in shares of RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 853 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RNG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the second quarter worth $94,704,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the first quarter worth $67,944,000. Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the second quarter worth $27,385,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the second quarter worth $26,135,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the second quarter worth $18,222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RNG traded up $1.47 on Monday, reaching $125.32. 19,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 747,211. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.55. RingCentral Inc has a 52 week low of $64.41 and a 52 week high of $146.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,137.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $215.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that RingCentral Inc will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RNG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on RingCentral from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on RingCentral from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on RingCentral from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.63.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 50,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.18, for a total value of $6,194,526.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,491,047.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.06, for a total value of $3,862,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 175,408 shares in the company, valued at $25,093,868.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 409,301 shares of company stock worth $55,114,027 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

