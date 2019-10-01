Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 344 Shares of Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd reduced its position in Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,282 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Match Group were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Match Group by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,821,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,829,000 after acquiring an additional 665,600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Match Group by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,469,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $373,207,000 after acquiring an additional 425,333 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Match Group by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 538,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,197,000 after acquiring an additional 271,287 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Match Group by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,187,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,899,000 after acquiring an additional 233,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Capital Management LLP raised its holdings in Match Group by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP now owns 1,041,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,053,000 after acquiring an additional 202,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.81% of the company’s stock.

Match Group stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $71.44. The stock had a trading volume of 547,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,404,944. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.16 and its 200 day moving average is $70.08. Match Group Inc has a one year low of $33.30 and a one year high of $95.32.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Match Group had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 166.69%. The business had revenue of $498.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Match Group Inc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

MTCH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (up from $74.00) on shares of Match Group in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Cowen set a $104.00 target price on shares of Match Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Match Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.20.

In other Match Group news, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 7,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total transaction of $596,245.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,607.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jared F. Sine sold 24,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total transaction of $2,010,212.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,234,565.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

