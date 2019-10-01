Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Takes $32,000 Position in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VER. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vereit during the second quarter worth about $113,466,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Vereit by 8.8% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 117,357,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,057,390,000 after buying an additional 9,453,214 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Vereit by 569.7% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 7,350,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,155,000 after buying an additional 6,252,800 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd raised its stake in Vereit by 565.5% in the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 5,400,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,011,000 after buying an additional 4,588,996 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Vereit by 60.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,928,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,088,000 after buying an additional 2,974,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

VER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vereit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Vereit from $9.25 to $9.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI set a $9.00 price objective on Vereit and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded Vereit from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Vereit from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.64.

Shares of Vereit stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $9.73. The stock had a trading volume of 209,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,134,734. The stock has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.53. Vereit Inc has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $10.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.98.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Vereit had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 24.69%. The firm had revenue of $312.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vereit Inc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Vereit’s payout ratio is 76.39%.

In other news, insider Thomas W. Roberts sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $246,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 433,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,278,427.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vereit Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

