Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Takes Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CPB. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 204.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. 52.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPB has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Sunday, June 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Campbell Soup from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Campbell Soup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.45.

Shares of NYSE CPB traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.98. The company had a trading volume of 31,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,560,105. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $32.03 and a 52 week high of $48.03. The stock has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.87.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 62.59%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

