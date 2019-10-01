Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $122.50.

HAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target (up from $109.00) on shares of Hasbro in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Hasbro from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $130.00 price target on shares of Hasbro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAS. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 80,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,568,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Hasbro by 3.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 34,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hasbro by 13.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,553,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,949 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Hasbro by 35.0% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC bought a new position in Hasbro in the second quarter valued at about $684,000. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HAS traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $117.10. 547,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,100,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.07. Hasbro has a 52-week low of $76.84 and a 52-week high of $126.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.30.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $984.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.91 million. Hasbro had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 30.92%. Hasbro’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hasbro will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.65%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

