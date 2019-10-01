Havven (HAV) Price Hits $0.0472 on Top Exchanges

Havven (CURRENCY:HAV) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. One Havven token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0472 or 0.00001226 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin, Liquid and Tidex. In the last week, Havven has traded down 24.1% against the US dollar. Havven has a market cap of $3.16 million and $43,347.00 worth of Havven was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Havven Token Profile

Havven launched on January 7th, 2018. Havven’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 67,060,807 tokens. The official website for Havven is havven.io. The official message board for Havven is blog.havven.io. The Reddit community for Havven is /r/havven and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Havven’s official Twitter account is @havven_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Havven

Havven can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Kucoin, IDEX, Tidex and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Havven directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Havven should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Havven using one of the exchanges listed above.

