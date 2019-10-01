Head to Head Contrast: Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) and Corteva (NASDAQ:CTVA)

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) and Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Limoneira and Corteva’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Limoneira $129.39 million 2.51 $20.18 million $0.50 36.60 Corteva N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Limoneira has higher revenue and earnings than Corteva.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.9% of Limoneira shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.2% of Corteva shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Limoneira shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Limoneira pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Corteva pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Limoneira pays out 60.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Limoneira has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Limoneira and Corteva, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Limoneira 0 1 3 0 2.75 Corteva 1 8 8 0 2.41

Limoneira presently has a consensus target price of $25.25, indicating a potential upside of 37.98%. Corteva has a consensus target price of $32.25, indicating a potential upside of 17.66%. Given Limoneira’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Limoneira is more favorable than Corteva.

Profitability

This table compares Limoneira and Corteva’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Limoneira -4.08% -3.97% -2.18% Corteva N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Corteva beats Limoneira on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado; oranges; and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes. It has approximately 5,000 acres of lemons planted primarily in Ventura, Tulare, and San Bernardino Counties in California, as well in Yuma County, Arizona; 900 acres of avocados planted in Ventura County; 1,600 acres of oranges planted in Tulare County, California; and 1,000 acres of specialty citrus and other crops. In addition, the company rents residential housing units; commercial office buildings; and a multi-use facility comprising a retail convenience store, gas station, car wash, and quick-serve restaurant, as well as leases approximately 500 acres of its land to third-party agricultural tenants. Further, it is involved in organic recycling operations; and the development of land parcels, multi-family housing, and single-family homes. The company markets and sells its lemons directly to food service, wholesale, and retail customers; avocados to a packing and marketing company; oranges, specialty citrus, and other crops through Sunkist and other packinghouses; and wine grapes to wine producers. Limoneira Company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Santa Paula, California.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc. provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health. The company is based in Wilmington, Delaware. Corteva, Inc. operates independently of DowDuPont Inc. as of June 1, 2019.

