Headinvest LLC Boosts Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Headinvest LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,097,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,060,840,000 after buying an additional 2,631,883 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,557,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,996,080,000 after purchasing an additional 925,630 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 92.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,125,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911,848 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,664,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,162,000 after purchasing an additional 121,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,339,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,634,000 after purchasing an additional 588,952 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $2.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $295.88. 1,919,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,057,901. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $235.46 and a 12-month high of $304.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $295.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $292.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $1.4827 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

