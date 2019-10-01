Headinvest LLC Has $990,000 Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Headinvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,776 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 4,500 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,454,239 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $122,138,000 after buying an additional 694,262 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 203,419 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $17,108,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 43,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $3,753,552.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 125,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,788,236.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Randel William Woodgrift sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $5,720,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,346,631.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 181,497 shares of company stock valued at $15,701,810. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $1.38 on Tuesday, reaching $82.30. 1,622,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,799,477. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.09 and its 200-day moving average is $81.60. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $65.44 and a one year high of $88.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $144.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ABT. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.38.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

