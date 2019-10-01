Headinvest LLC Increases Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Headinvest LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Ecolab comprises 1.6% of Headinvest LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $5,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 75.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ECL stock traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $196.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,140. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.81. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $135.77 and a one year high of $209.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.05%.

In related news, EVP Darrell R. Brown sold 12,678 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.09, for a total transaction of $2,511,385.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,061 shares in the company, valued at $4,171,973.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Darrell R. Brown sold 2,280 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.95, for a total value of $474,126.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,676,284.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,358 shares of company stock worth $13,423,309 over the last 90 days. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ECL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ecolab from $140.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $181.00 price objective on Ecolab and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a $202.00 price objective on Ecolab and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

