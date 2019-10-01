Headinvest LLC Increases Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Headinvest LLC raised its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,989 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 92,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 16,824 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 21,301 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 903.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 443,006 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,873,000 after buying an additional 398,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman H Lawrence Culp, Jr. purchased 331,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.04 per share, with a total value of $2,998,423.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie Seidman purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 801,068 shares of company stock valued at $6,954,745. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GE. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut General Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $5.00 price objective on General Electric and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.89.

Shares of NYSE GE traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.62. The company had a trading volume of 29,893,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,570,496. General Electric has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $13.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $28.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

